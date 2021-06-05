Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

5 women win field-event titles at NCAA outdoor championship

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla won the NCAA outdoor women’s shot put title Thursday night, edging Wisconsin’s Josie Schaefer with a mark of 62 feet, 3 1/4 inches on her final attempt at newly renovated Hayward Field.

Aquilla also won the indoor title in March in Arkansas.

LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson became the first woman since 2010 to sweep the indoor and outdoor pole vault titles, clearing 14-5 1/4.

Texas’ Tara Davis also swept the long jump titles, winning at 21-11 3/4.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Cal junior Camryn Rogers broke her own collegiate hammer record with a mark of 247-9 to defend her title.

Oregon senior Carmela Cardama Baez won the 10,000 meters in 32:16.13, giving the Ducks the title in the event for the first time since 1984. A Pac-12 member hadn’t won the event since 2006.

Georgia picked up two titles. On the women’s side, Marie-Therese Obst won the javelin at 195-10. For the men, Karel Tilga won the decathlon, and the heptathlon indoors, in same year for third time in NCAA history. Tilga picked up 8,261 points, and Michigan’s Ayden Owens finished second with 8,114.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers