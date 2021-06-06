On Air: Panel Discussions
6 Super League clubs fined by EPL; UEFA pauses case v rebels

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 12:21 pm
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — UEFA put a hold Wednesday on its disciplinary case against Super League rebel clubs Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, while the six Premier League clubs that tried to join the breakaway accepted a collective fine of 22 million pounds ($31 million).

The three clubs who refused to renounce the Super League project were facing a ban from the Champions League.

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid won a ruling from a Spanish court in April that they could not be punished by Switzerland-based UEFA and FIFA. Their case was also notified by the judge in Madrid to the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

“The UEFA Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice,” the European soccer body said in a statement.

The plan to split from the existing Champions League run by UEFA collapsed within 48 hours in April after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester clubs United and City — pulled out amid a backlash from their own fans and the government.

The Premier League on Wednesday said its fines amount to around 3.6 million pounds ($5.1 million) per club, with the cash being invested in support for fans, grassroots leagues and community programs. The league called the clubs’ acceptance of the fines a “gesture of goodwill.”

“They have wholeheartedly apologized to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and the FA (Football Association),” the league said in a statement.

They have accepted being deducted 30 points and fined 25 million pounds ($35 million) if they try to join any similar sort of largely closed competition in the future that isn’t part of the established structures.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

