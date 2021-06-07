AHL Glance

All Times EDT
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|25
|15
|6
|2
|2
|34
|78
|60
|Hartford
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|82
|74
|Bridgeport
|24
|8
|14
|2
|0
|18
|59
|81
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|36
|23
|9
|3
|1
|50
|113
|87
|Manitoba
|36
|18
|13
|3
|2
|41
|109
|102
|Belleville
|33
|17
|15
|1
|0
|35
|93
|101
|Toronto
|32
|15
|15
|0
|2
|32
|98
|106
|Stockton
|29
|10
|17
|2
|0
|22
|75
|92
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|33
|21
|9
|1
|2
|45
|132
|94
|Iowa
|34
|17
|13
|4
|0
|38
|107
|113
|Texas
|38
|17
|18
|3
|0
|37
|117
|124
|Grand Rapids
|32
|16
|12
|3
|1
|36
|96
|97
|Cleveland
|29
|16
|10
|1
|2
|35
|101
|86
|Rockford
|32
|12
|19
|1
|0
|25
|89
|115
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|33
|24
|7
|2
|0
|50
|110
|77
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|18
|7
|4
|2
|42
|95
|91
|Syracuse
|32
|19
|10
|3
|0
|41
|120
|93
|Utica
|28
|16
|11
|0
|1
|33
|89
|88
|WB/Scranton
|32
|13
|13
|4
|2
|32
|92
|107
|Rochester
|29
|11
|15
|2
|1
|25
|89
|116
|Binghamton
|34
|7
|20
|5
|2
|21
|88
|126
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|44
|26
|17
|1
|0
|53
|153
|142
|Henderson
|39
|25
|13
|0
|1
|51
|125
|102
|Bakersfield
|39
|24
|14
|0
|1
|49
|129
|104
|Ontario
|40
|17
|19
|4
|0
|38
|136
|149
|San Jose
|36
|15
|15
|4
|2
|36
|105
|127
|Colorado
|34
|15
|15
|3
|1
|34
|101
|104
|Tucson
|36
|13
|20
|3
|0
|29
|103
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
