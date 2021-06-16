On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day

KRISTIE RIEKEN
June 16, 2021 12:10 am
2 min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa’s tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift.

After Texas drove in the automatic runner in the top of the 10th for a 3-2 lead, Rangers rookie reliever Demarcus Evans (0-2) walked Myles Straw and pinch-hitter Jason Castro to load the bases with no outs in the bottom half.

Altuve then launched his soaring shot into left field to put the Astros on top and start the party.

Altuve was doused with water at home plate before sharing a hug with Baker, who celebrated his 72nd birthday.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Correa hit a solo homer to the opposite field shot with two outs and two strikes in the ninth off Josh Sborz, making it 2-all.

Nate Lowe’s RBI single off Ryan Pressly (3-1) with two outs in the 10th put the Rangers up.

Joey Gallo had an RBI double off Lance McCullers Jr. in the fourth and a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

A sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel got the Astros within a run in the sixth.

Kyle Gibson allowed seven hits and a run over six innings in his 13th start and third since coming off the injured list for Texas.

McCullers yielded three hits and one earned run in 4 1/3 innings in his return from the injured list. He had been out since May 23 because of soreness in his right shoulder.

Altuve hit an infield single with no outs in the sixth before Michael Brantley singled on a comebacker that hit Gibson on the back of the right leg. Gibson was a bit shaken up on the play and was checked on by a trainer before throwing a few warmup pitches and remaining in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

        Read more: Sports News

Astros: OF Kyle Tucker missed the game with an undisclosed illness. … Castro (left Achilles tendon soreness) was activated from the injured list on Tuesday. … C Garrett Stubbs and RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez were optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land to make room for McCullers and Castro on the roster.

UP NEXT

Texas right-hander Jordan Lyles (2-4, 5.37 ERA) will oppose Zack Greinke (6-2, 3.68) when the series wraps up on Wednesday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 ACE21 All Virtual
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs