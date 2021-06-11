Amazon wins main TV rights for French soccer

PARIS (AP) — The French football league’s board of directors has awarded Amazon the majority of the TV rights for its matches in the top two divisions for 2021-24.

The league said on Friday the lots feature 304 top-tier matches — 10 of them showcase matches — and 304 second-division matches per season.

“This decision, taken unanimously by the board of directors minus one abstention, will allow French football to benefit from the arrival of a new major player, Amazon,” French league president Vincent Labrune said.

The league did not reveal financial details of the contract. L’Equipe newspaper valued the global deal including other broadcasters at 663 millions euros ($800 million) per year.

That’s a big drop from the 2020-24 rights deal that collapsed within months when Mediapro could not afford to pay, leading to the rights being sent back to market.

