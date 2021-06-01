On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 20 .636 _
Boston 32 21 .604 2
New York 29 25 .537
Toronto 27 25 .519
Baltimore 17 37 .315 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 21 .611 _
Cleveland 29 24 .547
Kansas City 26 26 .500 6
Minnesota 22 31 .415 10½
Detroit 22 32 .407 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 25 .554 _
Houston 29 24 .547 ½
Seattle 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 24 30 .444 6
Texas 22 33 .400

___

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Milwaukee 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 6, 8 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 6, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 11, Boston 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (López 1-3) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 #CiscoChat Live | Jump to Hybrid Cloud
6|1 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden, Def. Sec. Austin and JCS Chairman Gen. Milley at National Memorial Day Observance