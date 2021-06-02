On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 21 .625 _
Boston 32 22 .593 2
New York 30 25 .545
Toronto 28 25 .528
Baltimore 18 37 .327 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 22 .600 _
Cleveland 30 24 .556
Kansas City 27 26 .509 5
Detroit 23 32 .418 10
Minnesota 22 32 .407 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 32 25 .561 _
Houston 30 24 .556 ½
Seattle 28 28 .500
Los Angeles 25 30 .455 6
Texas 22 34 .393

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 5, Miami 1

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Milwaukee 7

Houston 5, Boston 1

Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 3, Texas 2, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

Oakland 12, Seattle 6

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 3-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre