Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 22 .614 _
Boston 32 23 .582 2
New York 31 25 .554
Toronto 29 25 .537
Baltimore 19 37 .339 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 33 22 .600 _
Cleveland 30 24 .556
Kansas City 27 26 .509 5
Detroit 23 32 .418 10
Minnesota 22 33 .400 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 33 25 .569 _
Houston 31 24 .564 ½
Seattle 28 29 .491
Los Angeles 25 30 .455
Texas 22 35 .386 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Houston 2, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 3

Oakland 6, Seattle 0

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 5-2) at Toronto (Ryu 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 5-3) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-6) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 5-5) at Colorado (Gray 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

