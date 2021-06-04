All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|22
|.621
|_
|Boston
|33
|23
|.589
|2
|New York
|31
|26
|.544
|4½
|Toronto
|29
|25
|.537
|5
|Baltimore
|19
|37
|.339
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|3
|Kansas City
|28
|26
|.519
|5
|Detroit
|23
|33
|.411
|11
|Minnesota
|22
|34
|.393
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|33
|25
|.569
|_
|Houston
|31
|25
|.554
|1
|Seattle
|29
|29
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|25
|31
|.446
|7
|Texas
|22
|36
|.379
|11
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 5, Houston 1
Colorado 11, Texas 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-2) at Toronto (Stripling 1-3), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 7-2) at Baltimore (Means 4-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 4-2) at Texas (Allard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
