Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 37 23 .617 _
Boston 35 23 .603 1
Toronto 30 26 .536 5
New York 31 28 .525
Baltimore 20 38 .345 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 35 23 .603 _
Cleveland 31 25 .554 3
Kansas City 29 27 .518 5
Detroit 24 34 .414 11
Minnesota 23 35 .397 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 34 25 .576 _
Houston 32 26 .552
Seattle 29 30 .492 5
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 7
Texas 23 37 .383 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 1

Houston 13, Toronto 1

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 4

Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 8

L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Colorado 5

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Houston 2

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 0

Cleveland 10, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-6), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 4-3) at Toronto (Matz 6-2), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 2-4), 2:35 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 2-0) at Colorado (Márquez 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

