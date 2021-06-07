On Air: Business of Government Hour
Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 38 23 .623 _
Boston 36 23 .610 1
Toronto 30 27 .526 6
New York 31 29 .517
Baltimore 21 38 .356 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 36 23 .610 _
Cleveland 31 26 .544 4
Kansas City 29 28 .509 6
Detroit 24 35 .407 12
Minnesota 24 35 .407 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 35 26 .574 _
Houston 33 26 .559 1
Seattle 30 31 .492 5
Los Angeles 27 32 .458 7
Texas 23 38 .377 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 18, Cleveland 5

Houston 6, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 0

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 1

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 1

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Boston (Pérez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-3) at Texas (Lyles 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 6-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Duplantier 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

