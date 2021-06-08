On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
American League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _
Boston 37 24 .607
New York 32 29 .525
Toronto 30 28 .517 7
Baltimore 22 38 .367 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 23 .617 _
Cleveland 32 26 .552 4
Kansas City 29 29 .500 7
Detroit 25 35 .417 12
Minnesota 24 36 .400 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 35 26 .574 _
Houston 34 26 .567 ½
Seattle 30 32 .484
Los Angeles 28 32 .467
Texas 23 39 .371 12½

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Houston 7, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.

Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

