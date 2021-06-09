All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|23
|.629
|_
|Boston
|37
|24
|.607
|1½
|New York
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|Toronto
|30
|28
|.517
|7
|Baltimore
|22
|38
|.367
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|23
|.617
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|26
|.552
|4
|Kansas City
|29
|30
|.492
|7½
|Detroit
|25
|35
|.417
|12
|Minnesota
|24
|36
|.400
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|36
|26
|.581
|_
|Houston
|34
|26
|.567
|1
|Seattle
|30
|32
|.484
|6
|Los Angeles
|29
|32
|.475
|6½
|Texas
|23
|39
|.371
|13
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Houston 7, Boston 1
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1
Oakland 5, Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
