American League Glance

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _
Boston 37 24 .607
New York 32 29 .525
Toronto 30 28 .517 7
Baltimore 22 38 .367 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 23 .617 _
Cleveland 32 26 .552 4
Kansas City 29 30 .492
Detroit 25 35 .417 12
Minnesota 24 36 .400 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 36 26 .581 _
Houston 34 26 .567 1
Seattle 30 32 .484 6
Los Angeles 29 32 .475
Texas 23 39 .371 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1

Houston 7, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Sheffield 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 6-2) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3) at Minnesota (Happ 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

