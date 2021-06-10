All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|Boston
|37
|25
|.597
|1½
|New York
|33
|29
|.532
|5½
|Toronto
|31
|28
|.525
|6
|Baltimore
|22
|39
|.361
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|24
|.607
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|27
|.542
|4
|Kansas City
|29
|31
|.483
|7½
|Detroit
|26
|36
|.419
|11½
|Minnesota
|24
|37
|.393
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|37
|26
|.587
|_
|Houston
|35
|26
|.574
|1
|Seattle
|31
|33
|.484
|6½
|Los Angeles
|30
|32
|.484
|6½
|Texas
|24
|39
|.381
|13
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 14, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Boston 3
Seattle 9, Detroit 6, 11 innings
St. Louis 8, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 9, Minnesota 6
Washington 9, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 1
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Seattle 3
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-2) at Cleveland (Civale 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-3) at Boston (Richards 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 4-3) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-7), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
