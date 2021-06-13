On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _
Boston 39 27 .591 3
Toronto 33 30 .524
New York 33 32 .508
Baltimore 22 42 .344 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 24 .631 _
Cleveland 34 27 .557 5
Kansas City 30 33 .476 10
Minnesota 26 38 .406 14½
Detroit 26 39 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 39 27 .591 _
Houston 36 28 .563 2
Los Angeles 32 32 .500 6
Seattle 31 35 .470 8
Texas 25 40 .385 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Toronto 7, Boston 2

Oakland 11, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 8, Arizona 7

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 15, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 5, Houston 2

Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-6) at Oakland (Manaea 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

