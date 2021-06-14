On Air: For Your Benefit
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 42 24 .636 _
Boston 39 27 .591 3
Toronto 33 30 .524
New York 33 32 .508
Baltimore 22 42 .344 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 41 24 .631 _
Cleveland 34 28 .548
Kansas City 30 34 .469 10½
Detroit 26 39 .400 15
Minnesota 26 39 .400 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 40 27 .597 _
Houston 37 28 .569 2
Los Angeles 33 32 .508 6
Seattle 32 35 .478 8
Texas 25 41 .379 14½

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 18, Boston 4

Seattle 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 14, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Oakland 6, Kansas City 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Toronto (Ryu 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Atlanta (Davidson 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-4) at Kansas City (Minor 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 4-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at Oakland (Montas 6-6), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 3-2) at Seattle (Flexen 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

