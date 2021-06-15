All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|24
|.642
|_
|Boston
|40
|27
|.597
|3
|Toronto
|33
|31
|.516
|8½
|New York
|33
|32
|.508
|9
|Baltimore
|22
|43
|.338
|20
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|25
|.621
|_
|Cleveland
|35
|28
|.556
|4½
|Kansas City
|30
|35
|.462
|10½
|Detroit
|27
|39
|.409
|14
|Minnesota
|26
|40
|.394
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|41
|27
|.603
|_
|Houston
|37
|28
|.569
|2½
|Los Angeles
|33
|33
|.500
|7
|Seattle
|33
|35
|.485
|8
|Texas
|25
|41
|.379
|15
Monday’s Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1
Cleveland 4, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 10, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 3-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Oakland (Irvin 4-7), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Toronto (Stripling 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-1) at Cleveland (Civale 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 4-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 2-4) at Houston (Greinke 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
