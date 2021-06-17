On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 26 .623 _
Boston 42 27 .609 1
New York 35 32 .522 7
Toronto 33 33 .500
Baltimore 22 45 .328 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 25 .632 _
Cleveland 37 28 .569
Kansas City 30 37 .448 12½
Detroit 29 39 .426 14
Minnesota 27 41 .397 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 43 27 .614 _
Houston 39 28 .582
Seattle 34 36 .486 9
Los Angeles 33 35 .485 9
Texas 25 43 .368 17

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, Kansas City 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Cleveland 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 8, Texas 4

Boston 10, Atlanta 8

Minnesota 7, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 4-2) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Boston (Pivetta 6-2) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 4-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Energy Department headquarters fly Progress Pride flag for the first time