East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|43
|29
|.597
|½
|New York
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|Toronto
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|Baltimore
|23
|47
|.329
|19½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|30
|.565
|3
|Kansas City
|31
|38
|.449
|11
|Minnesota
|29
|41
|.414
|13½
|Detroit
|29
|42
|.408
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|44
|28
|.611
|_
|Houston
|42
|28
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|37
|36
|.507
|7½
|Los Angeles
|36
|35
|.507
|7½
|Texas
|25
|45
|.357
|18
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Baltimore 7
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
