East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|43
|30
|.589
|½
|New York
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|Toronto
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|Baltimore
|23
|48
|.324
|19½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|30
|.565
|2½
|Kansas City
|32
|38
|.457
|10
|Minnesota
|30
|41
|.423
|12½
|Detroit
|30
|42
|.417
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Oakland
|44
|29
|.603
|_
|Seattle
|38
|36
|.514
|6½
|Los Angeles
|36
|36
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|25
|46
|.352
|18
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Toronto 7, Baltimore 4
Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Texas 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 7-2) at Baltimore (López 2-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 2-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 4-7) at Texas (Lyles 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
