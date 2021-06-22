On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 43 29 .597 _
Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½
New York 38 33 .535
Toronto 35 35 .500 7
Baltimore 23 49 .319 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 29 .597 _
Cleveland 40 30 .571 2
Kansas City 32 38 .457 10
Minnesota 31 41 .431 12
Detroit 30 42 .417 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 44 28 .611 _
Oakland 44 30 .595 1
Seattle 38 36 .514 7
Los Angeles 36 36 .500 8
Texas 26 46 .361 18

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 10, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 4-5) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 5-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

