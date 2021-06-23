All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|29
|.603
|_
|Tampa Bay
|43
|31
|.581
|1½
|New York
|38
|34
|.528
|5½
|Toronto
|36
|35
|.507
|7
|Baltimore
|23
|50
|.315
|21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|31
|.563
|2½
|Kansas City
|33
|38
|.465
|9½
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|12
|Minnesota
|31
|42
|.425
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|Oakland
|45
|30
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|39
|36
|.520
|7
|Los Angeles
|36
|37
|.493
|9
|Texas
|26
|47
|.356
|19
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, Minnesota 7
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
Detroit 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 13, Texas 6
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 2, Colorado 1
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 6-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-2) at Texas (Allard 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 0-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 5-4) at Detroit (Ureña 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
