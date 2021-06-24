All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|Tampa Bay
|44
|31
|.587
|½
|New York
|39
|34
|.534
|4½
|Toronto
|37
|35
|.514
|6
|Baltimore
|23
|51
|.311
|21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|31
|.563
|2½
|Kansas City
|33
|39
|.458
|10
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|12
|Minnesota
|31
|42
|.425
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|28
|.622
|_
|Oakland
|45
|31
|.592
|2
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|8
|Los Angeles
|36
|38
|.486
|10
|Texas
|27
|47
|.365
|19
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 5, Seattle 2
San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings
Houston 13, Baltimore 0
Toronto 3, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5
Texas 5, Oakland 3
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Morel 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
