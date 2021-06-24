On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 44 30 .595 _
Tampa Bay 44 31 .587 ½
New York 39 34 .534
Toronto 37 35 .514 6
Baltimore 23 51 .311 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 30 .595 _
Cleveland 40 31 .563
Kansas City 33 39 .458 10
Detroit 32 42 .432 12
Minnesota 31 42 .425 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 46 28 .622 _
Oakland 45 31 .592 2
Seattle 39 37 .513 8
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10
Texas 27 47 .365 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 3

Detroit 6, St. Louis 2

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Colorado 5, Seattle 2

San Francisco 9, L.A. Angels 3, 13 innings

Houston 13, Baltimore 0

Toronto 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 5, Oakland 3

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Morel 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America