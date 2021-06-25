All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|45
|31
|.592
|_
|Boston
|44
|31
|.587
|½
|New York
|40
|34
|.541
|4
|Toronto
|38
|35
|.521
|5½
|Baltimore
|23
|52
|.307
|21½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|44
|30
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|31
|.569
|2
|Kansas City
|33
|40
|.452
|10½
|Detroit
|32
|43
|.427
|12½
|Minnesota
|31
|43
|.419
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|Oakland
|46
|31
|.597
|2
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|8½
|Los Angeles
|36
|38
|.486
|10½
|Texas
|27
|48
|.360
|20
___
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Toronto 9, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0
Houston 12, Detroit 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-3) at Toronto (Ryu 6-4), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 5-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1) at Detroit (Mize 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments