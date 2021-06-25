On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 45 31 .592 _
Boston 44 31 .587 ½
New York 40 34 .541 4
Toronto 38 35 .521
Baltimore 23 52 .307 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 30 .595 _
Cleveland 41 31 .569 2
Kansas City 33 40 .452 10½
Detroit 32 43 .427 12½
Minnesota 31 43 .419 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 47 28 .627 _
Oakland 46 31 .597 2
Seattle 39 37 .513
Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10½
Texas 27 48 .360 20

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Toronto 9, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Houston 12, Detroit 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-3) at Toronto (Ryu 6-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Gibson 5-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1) at Detroit (Mize 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at San Francisco (Wood 6-3), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

