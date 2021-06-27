On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 47 31 .603 _
Tampa Bay 47 31 .603 _
Toronto 40 36 .526 6
New York 40 37 .519
Baltimore 24 54 .308 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 44 31 .587 _
Cleveland 41 32 .562 2
Kansas City 33 42 .440 11
Detroit 33 44 .429 12
Minnesota 32 43 .427 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 29 .623 _
Oakland 46 33 .582 3
Seattle 40 37 .519 8
Los Angeles 36 40 .474 11½
Texas 29 48 .377 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Houston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 13, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 0

Houston 3, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-1) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

