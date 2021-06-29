All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|32
|.595
|1
|Toronto
|40
|36
|.526
|6½
|New York
|40
|38
|.513
|7½
|Baltimore
|25
|54
|.316
|23
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|45
|32
|.584
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|2
|Minnesota
|33
|43
|.434
|11½
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|12
|Kansas City
|33
|44
|.429
|12
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|31
|.608
|_
|Oakland
|47
|33
|.588
|1½
|Seattle
|41
|38
|.519
|7
|Los Angeles
|38
|40
|.487
|9½
|Texas
|30
|48
|.385
|17½
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 13, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9, Houston 7
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments