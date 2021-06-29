On Air: Innovation In Government
American League Glance

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 48 31 .608 _
Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 1
Toronto 40 36 .526
New York 40 38 .513
Baltimore 25 54 .316 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 45 32 .584 _
Cleveland 42 33 .560 2
Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½
Detroit 34 45 .430 12
Kansas City 33 44 .429 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 31 .608 _
Oakland 47 33 .588
Seattle 41 38 .519 7
Los Angeles 38 40 .487
Texas 30 48 .385 17½

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 13, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 9, Houston 7

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2) at Washington (Lester 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 5-7) at Toronto (Matz 7-3), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 0-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-5) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Houston (Garcia 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

