All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|49
|31
|.613
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|33
|.588
|2
|Toronto
|41
|36
|.532
|6½
|New York
|41
|38
|.519
|7½
|Baltimore
|26
|54
|.325
|23
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|32
|.590
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|33
|.560
|2½
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|12½
|Minnesota
|33
|44
|.429
|12½
|Kansas City
|33
|45
|.423
|13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|32
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|47
|34
|.580
|1½
|Seattle
|41
|39
|.513
|7
|Los Angeles
|38
|41
|.481
|9½
|Texas
|31
|48
|.392
|16½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 9, Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 5
Boston 7, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Baltimore 13, Houston 3
Texas 5, Oakland 4
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-3) at Toronto (Ryu 7-4), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Boston (Eovaldi 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Oakland (Manaea 6-4), 3:37 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-1) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
