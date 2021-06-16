On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP source: Scott Brooks out as Wizards coach after 5 seasons

STEPHEN WHYNO
June 16, 2021 12:14 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Brooks is out as coach of the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t publicly announced the decision. Brooks and the team were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract after his current one expired.

Washington made the playoffs in three of Brooks’ five seasons. The Wizards haven’t won a playoff round since his first season in 2016-17.

General manager Tommy Sheppard skirted the issue of Brooks’ future after the Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top-seeded Philadelphia. Washington was 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Washington brought in Brooks five years ago in hopes of luring Kevin Durant home to play for the Wizards. Since then, John Wall missed time with injuries and was traded to Houston for Russell Westbrook, and Bradley Beal emerged as Washington’s top scorer.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs