AP Source: Seahawks reach extension with P Michael Dickson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Punter Michael Dickson is getting a long-term contract and a hefty payday after reaching agreement on a $14.5 million, four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the extension.

Dickson is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth-round by the Seahawks in 2018. He’s been one of the elite punters in the league since his arrival. Dickson was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie when he averaged 48.2 yards per punt. Dickson was even better last season, averaging a career-best 49.6 yards per kick with 32 kicks downed inside the 20.

Dickson’s net average of 44.4 in 2020 was also a career best.

While Dickson’s numbers are impressive, his ability to kick in unique ways has made him a weapon for the Seahawks between his directional punting and ability to control distance. Dickson has also been used on kickoffs on occasion, specifically to attempt different kinds of drop kicks when an onside kick was needed.

Dickson was the Ray Guy Award winner during his final year at Texas as the top punter in the country.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.