On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AP Top 25 Podcast: Road to playoff expansion; What’s next?

RALPH D. RUSSO
June 16, 2021 11:26 am
< a min read
      

There is a plan in place to expand the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12.

It is a remarkable change for a sport that for decades seemed committed to using any other way possible to determine a national champion than a playoff.

How did college football get here?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Ivan Maisel, formerly of ESPN and about to become the lead writer of a new college football website called on3.com, joins the AP’s Ralph D. Russo.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

They look back at the events that led to college football embracing a playoff structure and how it has gone so quickly from two teams to four to 12.

Plus what questions remain to be answered about this new plan, including how soon can it be implemented.

Maisel also talks about his new book, “I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye,” about his late son, Max.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://APpodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs