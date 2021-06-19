AP Week in Pictures: Global

JUNE 12 – 18, 2021

From lemurs a troubled zoo in Chile, to Italian players celebrating during a Euro 2020 soccer championship game in Rome, to a transgender woman laughing with friends in Indian controlled Kashmir, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jaqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

