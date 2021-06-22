AP WNBA Power Poll

On Air: Federal Insights
The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 2:08 pm
The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Seattle (13) 12 2 167 1 1 2
2. Las Vegas (1) 10 3 155 2 1 2
3. Chicago 7 7 130 10 3 8
4. Connecticut 8 5 124 3 3 6
5. New York 7 6 110 4 4 7
6. Washington 6 6 94 9 4 9
7. Dallas 6 7 90 5 4 8
8. Phoenix 6 7 81 6 5 8
9. Minnesota 5 7 50 7 8 11
10. Atlanta 5 7 39 8 9 11
11. Los Angeles 5 7 38 11 9 11
12. Indiana 1 14 14 12 12 12

