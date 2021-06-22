AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Seattle (13)
|12
|2
|167
|1
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (1)
|10
|3
|155
|2
|1
|2
|3. Chicago
|7
|7
|130
|10
|3
|8
|4. Connecticut
|8
|5
|124
|3
|3
|6
|5. New York
|7
|6
|110
|4
|4
|7
|6. Washington
|6
|6
|94
|9
|4
|9
|7. Dallas
|6
|7
|90
|5
|4
|8
|8. Phoenix
|6
|7
|81
|6
|5
|8
|9. Minnesota
|5
|7
|50
|7
|8
|11
|10. Atlanta
|5
|7
|39
|8
|9
|11
|11. Los Angeles
|5
|7
|38
|11
|9
|11
|12. Indiana
|1
|14
|14
|12
|12
|12
