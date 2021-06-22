Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 30 5 9 5 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 1 2 1 Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 1 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 García rf 4 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 2 1 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Kelly p 1 0 0 0 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0 Richards p 0 0 0 0 Milner p 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 100 000 000 — 1 Arizona 030 200 00x — 5

DP_Milwaukee 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Wong (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Rojas (15). S_Kelly (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Anderson L,2-5 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 Richards 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 Milner 2 3 2 2 1 2 Cousins 2 0 0 0 1 5 Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 0

Arizona Kelly W,3-7 7 5 1 1 1 5 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Cousins (Cabrera). WP_Richards, Strickland.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:55. A_9,804 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.