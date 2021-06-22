Trending:
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 12:52 am
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 30 5 9 5
Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 Marte cf 4 1 2 1
Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 1
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0
Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 3 0 1 1
García rf 4 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Vogt c 2 1 1 1
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Kelly p 1 0 0 0
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0
Richards p 0 0 0 0
Milner p 1 0 0 0
Fisher lf 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 100 000 000 1
Arizona 030 200 00x 5

DP_Milwaukee 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Wong (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Rojas (15). S_Kelly (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson L,2-5 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1
Richards 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3
Milner 2 3 2 2 1 2
Cousins 2 0 0 0 1 5
Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 0
Arizona
Kelly W,3-7 7 5 1 1 1 5
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Cousins (Cabrera). WP_Richards, Strickland.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:55. A_9,804 (48,686).

