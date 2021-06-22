Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Arizona
|030
|200
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Milwaukee 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Wong (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Rojas (15). S_Kelly (4).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,2-5
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Milner
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Cousins
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kelly W,3-7
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Cousins (Cabrera). WP_Richards, Strickland.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:55. A_9,804 (48,686).
