Sports News

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 12:50 am
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 2 6
Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284
Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
García rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .301
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .157
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milner p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 9 5 6 11
Marte cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .361
Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .253
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .240
Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201
Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .272
P.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .275
Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .210
Vogt c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .219
Kelly p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .151
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee 100 000 000_1 5 0
Arizona 030 200 00x_5 9 0

a-struck out for Cousins in the 8th. b-walked for Ramirez in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Wong (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Rojas (15). RBIs_García (41), P.Smith (25), Vogt (15), Marte (21), Rojas (21), Cabrera (23). CS_Ahmed (2). S_Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Wong); Arizona 5 (Cabrera, Ahmed, Walker, Rojas). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Arizona 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Cabrera. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 2-5 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 31 4.69
Richards 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 36 2.35
Milner 2 3 2 2 1 2 39 5.91
Cousins 2 0 0 0 1 5 35 0.00
Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 0.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kelly, W, 3-7 7 5 1 1 1 5 94 5.06
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.29

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-1. HBP_Cousins (Cabrera). WP_Richards, Strickland.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:55. A_9,804 (48,686).

Sports News

