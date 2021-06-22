Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 2 6 Wong 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .284 Vogelbach 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Cousins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — García rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .301 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Urías 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .157 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Richards p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Milner p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Fisher lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 9 5 6 11 Marte cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .361 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .253 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .240 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201 Reddick rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .272 P.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .275 Ahmed ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .210 Vogt c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .219 Kelly p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .151 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Milwaukee 100 000 000_1 5 0 Arizona 030 200 00x_5 9 0

a-struck out for Cousins in the 8th. b-walked for Ramirez in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Wong (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Rojas (15). RBIs_García (41), P.Smith (25), Vogt (15), Marte (21), Rojas (21), Cabrera (23). CS_Ahmed (2). S_Kelly.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Wong); Arizona 5 (Cabrera, Ahmed, Walker, Rojas). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Arizona 6 for 13.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Cabrera. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 2-5 1 1-3 5 3 3 0 1 31 4.69 Richards 1 2-3 1 0 0 2 3 36 2.35 Milner 2 3 2 2 1 2 39 5.91 Cousins 2 0 0 0 1 5 35 0.00 Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 0 20 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kelly, W, 3-7 7 5 1 1 1 5 94 5.06 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.29

Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-1. HBP_Cousins (Cabrera). WP_Richards, Strickland.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:55. A_9,804 (48,686).

