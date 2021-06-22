Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|6
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Cousins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Fisher lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|6
|11
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.361
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|P.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.275
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Vogt c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.219
|Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-VanMeter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.151
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|Arizona
|030
|200
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Cousins in the 8th. b-walked for Ramirez in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Wong (13), Bradley Jr. (6), Rojas (15). RBIs_García (41), P.Smith (25), Vogt (15), Marte (21), Rojas (21), Cabrera (23). CS_Ahmed (2). S_Kelly.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Wong); Arizona 5 (Cabrera, Ahmed, Walker, Rojas). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Arizona 6 for 13.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Cabrera. GIDP_Anderson.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Rojas, Walker).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 2-5
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|31
|4.69
|Richards
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|36
|2.35
|Milner
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|39
|5.91
|Cousins
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|35
|0.00
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 3-7
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|5.06
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.29
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 2-1. HBP_Cousins (Cabrera). WP_Richards, Strickland.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:55. A_9,804 (48,686).
