Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|4
|5
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|McKinney rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|f-McCann ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|b-Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Drury ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|6
|2
|9
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.352
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|d-C.Kelly ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|P.Smith 1b-lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.288
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.370
|Vogt c-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-C.Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|000
|202
|000
|1_5
|6
|2
|Arizona
|000
|003
|001
|2_6
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for C.Smith in the 5th. b-flied out for Stroman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Clarke in the 7th. d-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th. e-grounded out for Crichton in the 9th. f-doubled for Williams in the 10th. g-grounded out for Díaz in the 10th.
E_Villar (4), McKinney (1). LOB_New York 4, Arizona 9. 2B_McKinney (2), McCann (4), Marte (6), Reddick (7). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Do.Smith (3), off C.Smith; P.Smith (5), off Stroman. RBIs_Do.Smith 3 (19), Lindor (12), McCann (13), P.Smith 3 (21), Rojas (15), Reddick 2 (6). SB_Do.Smith (1). CS_Villar (4). SF_Do.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stroman, Peraza, Lindor); Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Escobar 3). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Arizona 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Leyba. GIDP_Nido.
DP_Arizona 1 (Mantiply, Rojas, P.Smith).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|90
|2.66
|Familia, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.04
|Loup, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.57
|Díaz, BS, 9-10
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.38
|May, L, 2-2, BS, 1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|10
|3.79
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|58
|3.32
|Mantiply
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|27
|3.68
|Clarke
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.33
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.60
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.40
|Young, W, 2-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.80
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0. WP_Stroman.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:27. A_9,590 (48,686).
Comments