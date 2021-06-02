Trending:
Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 1:49 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 6 5 4 5
Villar 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .198
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .244
Do.Smith lf 2 1 1 3 1 0 .252
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
McKinney rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Peraza 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .230
Williams cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200
f-McCann ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .219
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050
b-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Drury ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 11 6 2 9
Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Marte cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .352
Escobar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .239
Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254
d-C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .295
P.Smith 1b-lf 4 2 1 3 1 0 .288
Reddick rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .370
Vogt c-1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .195
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .215
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-C.Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York 000 202 000 1_5 6 2
Arizona 000 003 001 2_6 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for C.Smith in the 5th. b-flied out for Stroman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Clarke in the 7th. d-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th. e-grounded out for Crichton in the 9th. f-doubled for Williams in the 10th. g-grounded out for Díaz in the 10th.

E_Villar (4), McKinney (1). LOB_New York 4, Arizona 9. 2B_McKinney (2), McCann (4), Marte (6), Reddick (7). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Do.Smith (3), off C.Smith; P.Smith (5), off Stroman. RBIs_Do.Smith 3 (19), Lindor (12), McCann (13), P.Smith 3 (21), Rojas (15), Reddick 2 (6). SB_Do.Smith (1). CS_Villar (4). SF_Do.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stroman, Peraza, Lindor); Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Escobar 3). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Arizona 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Leyba. GIDP_Nido.

DP_Arizona 1 (Mantiply, Rojas, P.Smith).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 6 7 3 3 0 6 90 2.66
Familia, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.04
Loup, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.57
Díaz, BS, 9-10 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 3.38
May, L, 2-2, BS, 1-3 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 10 3.79
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
C.Smith 5 3 2 2 1 2 58 3.32
Mantiply 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 27 3.68
Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.33
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.60
Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.40
Young, W, 2-4 1 1 1 0 0 0 16 3.80

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0. WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:27. A_9,590 (48,686).

