Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 6 5 4 5 Villar 3b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .198 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .244 Do.Smith lf 2 1 1 3 1 0 .252 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 McKinney rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Peraza 2b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .230 Williams cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 f-McCann ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .219 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050 b-Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Drury ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 6 11 6 2 9 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Marte cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .352 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 0 0 1 .239 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .254 d-C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .295 P.Smith 1b-lf 4 2 1 3 1 0 .288 Reddick rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .370 Vogt c-1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .195 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .215 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-C.Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Young p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York 000 202 000 1_5 6 2 Arizona 000 003 001 2_6 11 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for C.Smith in the 5th. b-flied out for Stroman in the 7th. c-grounded out for Clarke in the 7th. d-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th. e-grounded out for Crichton in the 9th. f-doubled for Williams in the 10th. g-grounded out for Díaz in the 10th.

E_Villar (4), McKinney (1). LOB_New York 4, Arizona 9. 2B_McKinney (2), McCann (4), Marte (6), Reddick (7). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Do.Smith (3), off C.Smith; P.Smith (5), off Stroman. RBIs_Do.Smith 3 (19), Lindor (12), McCann (13), P.Smith 3 (21), Rojas (15), Reddick 2 (6). SB_Do.Smith (1). CS_Villar (4). SF_Do.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Stroman, Peraza, Lindor); Arizona 4 (Ahmed, Escobar 3). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Arizona 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Leyba. GIDP_Nido.

DP_Arizona 1 (Mantiply, Rojas, P.Smith).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 6 7 3 3 0 6 90 2.66 Familia, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.04 Loup, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.57 Díaz, BS, 9-10 1 3 1 1 0 1 18 3.38 May, L, 2-2, BS, 1-3 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 10 3.79

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith 5 3 2 2 1 2 58 3.32 Mantiply 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 27 3.68 Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.33 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.60 Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 5.40 Young, W, 2-4 1 1 1 0 0 0 16 3.80

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0. WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:27. A_9,590 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.