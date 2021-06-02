Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|6
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinney rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith 1b-lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCann ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leyba ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Young p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|202
|000
|1
|—
|5
|Arizona
|000
|003
|001
|2
|—
|6
E_Villar (4), McKinney (1). DP_New York 0, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 4, Arizona 9. 2B_McKinney (2), McCann (4), Marte (6), Reddick (7). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Do.Smith (3), P.Smith (5). SB_Do.Smith (1). SF_Do.Smith (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Familia H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Loup H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz BS,9-10
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|May L,2-2 BS,1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Smith
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Mantiply
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Clarke
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Young W,2-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
WP_Stroman.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:27. A_9,590 (48,686).
