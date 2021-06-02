Trending:
Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 1:51 am
< a min read
      
New York Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 40 6 11 6
Villar 3b 4 1 1 0 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1
Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 3 0
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 0
Do.Smith lf 2 1 1 3 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Nido c 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 0 0
McKinney rf-cf 4 0 1 0 P.Smith 1b-lf 4 2 1 3
Peraza 2b 4 1 0 0 Reddick rf 5 0 2 2
Williams cf 2 0 0 0 Vogt c-1b 4 0 1 0
McCann ph 1 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0
May p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Locastro ph 1 0 0 0
Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 C.Walker ph 1 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0
Drury ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Leyba ph 1 0 0 0
Young p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 202 000 1 5
Arizona 000 003 001 2 6

E_Villar (4), McKinney (1). DP_New York 0, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 4, Arizona 9. 2B_McKinney (2), McCann (4), Marte (6), Reddick (7). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Do.Smith (3), P.Smith (5). SB_Do.Smith (1). SF_Do.Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman 6 7 3 3 0 6
Familia H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1
Loup H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Díaz BS,9-10 1 3 1 1 0 1
May L,2-2 BS,1-3 1-3 1 2 1 1 0
Arizona
C.Smith 5 3 2 2 1 2
Mantiply 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 1
Young W,2-4 1 1 1 0 0 0

WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:27. A_9,590 (48,686).

