Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5

New York Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 6 5 Totals 40 6 11 6 Villar 3b 4 1 1 0 Rojas 2b 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 5 1 1 1 Marte cf 4 1 3 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 0 Escobar 3b 5 2 2 0 Do.Smith lf 2 1 1 3 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 0 0 McKinney rf-cf 4 0 1 0 P.Smith 1b-lf 4 2 1 3 Peraza 2b 4 1 0 0 Reddick rf 5 0 2 2 Williams cf 2 0 0 0 Vogt c-1b 4 0 1 0 McCann ph 1 0 1 1 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 May p 0 0 0 0 C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Locastro ph 1 0 0 0 Pillar ph 1 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 C.Walker ph 1 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Leyba ph 1 0 0 0 Young p 0 0 0 0

New York 000 202 000 1 — 5 Arizona 000 003 001 2 — 6

E_Villar (4), McKinney (1). DP_New York 0, Arizona 1. LOB_New York 4, Arizona 9. 2B_McKinney (2), McCann (4), Marte (6), Reddick (7). 3B_Lindor (1). HR_Do.Smith (3), P.Smith (5). SB_Do.Smith (1). SF_Do.Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Stroman 6 7 3 3 0 6 Familia H,5 1 0 0 0 1 1 Loup H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz BS,9-10 1 3 1 1 0 1 May L,2-2 BS,1-3 1-3 1 2 1 1 0

Arizona C.Smith 5 3 2 2 1 2 Mantiply 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 1 Young W,2-4 1 1 1 0 0 0

WP_Stroman.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:27. A_9,590 (48,686).

