On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona Cardinals rookie LB arrested for reckless driving

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 6:17 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — Zaven Collins, a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals, was arrested over the weekend for reckless driving and excessive speeding.

Scottsdale police said Monday that Collins was pulled over around 10 a.m. Sunday for allegedly driving 76 mph in a 35 mph zone. Police said Collins was booked and released later in the day.

Collins, a 22-year-old linebacker, was taken by the Cardinals with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Tulsa. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he expects Collins to be a big piece of the defense from the opening game, teaming with second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons to form a youthful core.

Collins signed a reported four-year, $14.7 million contract on June 8 with an $8 million signing bonus.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

The Cardinals didn’t immediately have comment when contacted on Monday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 MSEC 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray