Arizona in action against Milwaukee following Kelly’s strong showing

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 3:11 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (40-33, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-53, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-2, 2.28 ERA, .87 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +136, Brewers -157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Merrill Kelly. Kelly threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks are 12-22 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Brewers have gone 20-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-1. Merrill Kelly earned his third victory and Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Arizona. Brett Anderson registered his fifth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 27 extra base hits and is batting .240.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and is batting .235.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .232 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

