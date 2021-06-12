Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Arizona shows off power in 9-3 victory over Ole Miss

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 1:05 am
1 min read
      

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Leadoff hitter Donta Williams went 3-for-5, hitting a home run his first time up and a three-run double his last, and Tony Bullard hit two solo homers and a triple as No. 5 overall seed Arizona showed off its power in rallying for a 9-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in Game 1 of the Tucson Super Regional on Friday night.

Ole Miss (44-21) jumped on Wildcats starter Chase Silseth for three runs in the top of the first inning, scoring on an RBI double by Justin Bench and a two-run single by TJ McCants.

Bullard followed Williams’ first-inning homer with solo shots in the second and fourth innings to pull Arizona (44-15) even. Freshman Jacob Berry hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth after Williams led off with a single. Bullard tripled leading off the sixth, scoring on Ryan Holgate’s RBI groundout for a 6-3 lead. Williams put the finishing touches on the win with a bases-loaded double in the eighth.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series will be played on Saturday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Arizona played without its top two left-handed relievers after Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were placed on interim suspension by the school’s dean of students office after a recent off-campus incident involving other university students. The two were deemed to have violated the student code of conduct.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers