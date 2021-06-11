Trending:
Arizona takes 7-game slide into matchup with Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (30-32, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-43, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +121, Angels -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-16 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .392.

The Angels are 12-16 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .248 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .297.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 41 RBIs and is batting .237.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 44 RBIs and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .226 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 7-3, .254 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

