Arroyo helps Red Sox beat Marlins 5-3 for 5th straight win

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 9:12 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run single during Boston’s three-run fourth inning, and the Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Monday for their fifth straight victory.

Alex Verdugo added an RBI double and two hits for the Red Sox, who were coming off their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium since June 2011.

Starling Marte hit a solo homer and two singles for Miami, which stranded 14 baserunners in its ninth loss in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox are a season-high 14 games over .500 at 37-23.

Hirokazu Sawamura (2-0) got four outs for the victory, and Adam Ottavino worked 1 1/3 innings for his third save.

Making his major league debut, Zach Thompson (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs in three innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

