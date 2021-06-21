Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 1 4 1 3 6 Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .290 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Almonte lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .264 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Heredia cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 0 5 0 1 5 Villar 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .246 1-Peraza pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Alonso 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Do.Smith lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .248 2-Almora Jr. pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103 McCann c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231 c-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Guillorme ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256

Atlanta 000 010 0_1 4 0 New York 000 000 0_0 5 0

a-flied out for Reid-Foley in the 6th. b-struck out for Minter in the 7th. c-popped out for McKinney in the 7th.

1-ran for Villar in the 6th. 2-ran for Do.Smith in the 7th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (16), Villar (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (20), off Castro. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (45). CS_Lindor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson); New York 2 (Drury). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; New York 0 for 3.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 5-3 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 85 3.33 Minter, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.91 W.Smith, S, 14-15 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 3.94

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff 4 3 0 0 3 3 77 0.00 Castro, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.03 Reid-Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.42 May 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0. HBP_W.Smith (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:33. A_18,698 (41,922).

