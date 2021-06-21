Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Albies 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Almonte lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Heredia cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|0
|5
|0
|1
|5
|
|Villar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|1-Peraza pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|2-Almora Jr. pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|McKinney rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|c-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Eickhoff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Guillorme ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|0_1
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|0_0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Reid-Foley in the 6th. b-struck out for Minter in the 7th. c-popped out for McKinney in the 7th.
1-ran for Villar in the 6th. 2-ran for Do.Smith in the 7th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (16), Villar (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (20), off Castro. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (45). CS_Lindor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson); New York 2 (Drury). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; New York 0 for 3.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 5-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|85
|3.33
|Minter, H, 14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.91
|W.Smith, S, 14-15
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.94
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|77
|0.00
|Castro, L, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.03
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.42
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0. HBP_W.Smith (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:33. A_18,698 (41,922).
