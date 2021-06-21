On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 1, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 7:36 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 1 4 1 3 6
Acuña Jr. rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .290
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Albies 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .254
Almonte lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .264
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Heredia cf-lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .105
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 0 5 0 1 5
Villar 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .246
1-Peraza pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .202
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .216
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Alonso 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Do.Smith lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .248
2-Almora Jr. pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103
McCann c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
McKinney rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .231
c-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Eickhoff p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Guillorme ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Atlanta 000 010 0_1 4 0
New York 000 000 0_0 5 0

a-flied out for Reid-Foley in the 6th. b-struck out for Minter in the 7th. c-popped out for McKinney in the 7th.

1-ran for Villar in the 6th. 2-ran for Do.Smith in the 7th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 5. 2B_Acuña Jr. (16), Villar (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (20), off Castro. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (45). CS_Lindor (2).

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Swanson); New York 2 (Drury). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 3; New York 0 for 3.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 5-3 5 1-3 3 0 0 1 5 85 3.33
Minter, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.91
W.Smith, S, 14-15 1 2 0 0 0 0 22 3.94
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff 4 3 0 0 3 3 77 0.00
Castro, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.03
Reid-Foley 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.42
May 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 1-0. HBP_W.Smith (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:33. A_18,698 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 MSEC 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray