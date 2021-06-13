On Air: This Just In!
Atlanta 101, Washington 78

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 5:39 pm
WASHINGTON (78)

Hines-Allen 5-10 4-6 16, Zellous 0-3 4-4 4, Charles 5-17 2-2 13, Atkins 4-11 4-6 15, Cloud 1-1 0-0 3, McCall 1-1 1-2 3, Plaisance 3-6 2-2 10, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Leslie 2-6 2-2 6, Mitchell 2-6 2-2 8. Totals 23-61 21-26 78.

ATLANTA (101)

Hayes 5-12 5-7 18, Parker 4-8 1-1 11, E.Williams 2-3 2-2 6, C.Williams 8-13 1-2 21, Sims 8-14 3-3 20, Billings 2-5 2-3 6, Hawkins 4-7 0-0 10, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0, Bradford 2-6 1-2 6, McDonald 1-3 1-1 3. Totals 36-71 16-21 101.

Washington 25 24 17 12 78
Atlanta 19 32 28 22 101

3-Point Goals_Washington 11-27 (Atkins 3-6, Hines-Allen 2-2, Plaisance 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Charles 1-5, Leslie 0-2, Zellous 0-2), Atlanta 13-29 (C.Williams 4-6, Hayes 3-7, Parker 2-4, Hawkins 2-5, Sims 1-3, Bradford 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 33 (Charles, Leslie 7), Atlanta 33 (E.Williams 7). Assists_Washington 15 (Cloud 6), Atlanta 20 (Hayes 6). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Atlanta 22. A_1,122 (3,500)

