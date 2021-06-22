Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 10:53 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 5 12
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .257
Almonte lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .255
Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Swanson ss 4 1 2 3 0 2 .236
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Morton p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 2 0 2 12
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221
Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Pillar lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Guillorme 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Stroman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Eickhoff ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Peraza ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Atlanta 003 000 000_3 5 0
New York 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 3rd. b-singled for Dr.Smith in the 5th. c-lined out for Loup in the 8th. d-struck out for Minter in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 6. 2B_McCann (7). HR_Swanson (12), off Y.Díaz. RBIs_Swanson 3 (33). SB_Albies 2 (9).

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Almonte, Acuña Jr. 2, Swanson); New York 3 (McCann, McNeil, Pillar). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Riley.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 7-3 7 1 0 0 2 11 107 3.68
Minter, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.73
W.Smith, S, 15-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.82
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 2.32
Y.Díaz, L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 2 3 42 4.26
Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 3.45
Loup 3 1 0 0 0 4 40 1.59
May 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Y.Díaz 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (McNeil,Do.Smith). WP_Morton, May.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ben May; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:02. A_17,063 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Vilsack and Rep. Spanberger tour the Featherstone Farm Seed in Amelia, VA