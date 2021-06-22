Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|5
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Almonte lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.236
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Morton p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Guillorme 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Stroman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Y.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Eickhoff ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Peraza ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Atlanta
|003
|000
|000_3
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|0
a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 3rd. b-singled for Dr.Smith in the 5th. c-lined out for Loup in the 8th. d-struck out for Minter in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 6. 2B_McCann (7). HR_Swanson (12), off Y.Díaz. RBIs_Swanson 3 (33). SB_Albies 2 (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Almonte, Acuña Jr. 2, Swanson); New York 3 (McCann, McNeil, Pillar). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Riley.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 7-3
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|107
|3.68
|Minter, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.73
|W.Smith, S, 15-16
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.82
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|2.32
|Y.Díaz, L, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|42
|4.26
|Dr.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|3.45
|Loup
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|40
|1.59
|May
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.71
Inherited runners-scored_Y.Díaz 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (McNeil,Do.Smith). WP_Morton, May.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ben May; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:02. A_17,063 (41,922).
