Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 5 12 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .257 Almonte lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .255 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Swanson ss 4 1 2 3 0 2 .236 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .227 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220 Morton p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 2 0 2 12 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .236 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Do.Smith 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238 Pillar lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Guillorme 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Almora Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .094 Stroman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Y.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Eickhoff ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Peraza ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Atlanta 003 000 000_3 5 0 New York 000 000 000_0 2 0

a-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 3rd. b-singled for Dr.Smith in the 5th. c-lined out for Loup in the 8th. d-struck out for Minter in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 7, New York 6. 2B_McCann (7). HR_Swanson (12), off Y.Díaz. RBIs_Swanson 3 (33). SB_Albies 2 (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Almonte, Acuña Jr. 2, Swanson); New York 3 (McCann, McNeil, Pillar). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 9; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Riley.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 7-3 7 1 0 0 2 11 107 3.68 Minter, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.73 W.Smith, S, 15-16 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.82

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 1 0 0 0 2 0 21 2.32 Y.Díaz, L, 0-1 2 3 3 3 2 3 42 4.26 Dr.Smith 2 0 0 0 1 3 29 3.45 Loup 3 1 0 0 0 4 40 1.59 May 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.71

Inherited runners-scored_Y.Díaz 1-0. HBP_Morton 2 (McNeil,Do.Smith). WP_Morton, May.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Ben May; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:02. A_17,063 (41,922).

