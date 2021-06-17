Trending:
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 10:32 pm
1 min read
      
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 9
Edman rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Carpenter 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .179
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .164
Gant p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Rondón ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Fernández p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 8 4 5 5
Acuña Jr. rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .294
Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .246
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Almonte lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .300
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .235
Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Heredia cf-lf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .275
Morton p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
St. Louis 000 000 000_0 3 0
Atlanta 000 012 10x_4 8 0

a-singled for LeBlanc in the 8th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 4, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (7), Heredia (14), Freeman (8). 3B_Albies (5). HR_Heredia (3), off Gant. RBIs_Heredia (14), Albies (40), Almonte (5), Acuña Jr. (43). SB_Acuña Jr. (14). SF_Acuña Jr.. S_Morton.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Edman); Atlanta 5 (Riley, Contreras, Albies, Sandoval). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 1; Atlanta 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Swanson.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Carpenter, Goldschmidt); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gant, L, 4-5 5 1-3 4 3 3 2 4 82 3.50
Ponce de Leon 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 31 6.75
LeBlanc 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Fernández 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 7.15
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, W, 6-3 7 2-3 3 0 0 0 7 112 4.03
Jackson, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.05
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.23

Inherited runners-scored_Ponce de Leon 1-1, Jackson 2-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Carpenter,Carlson). PB_Molina (3).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:54. A_33,412 (41,084).

