Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|
|Edman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Carpenter 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Gant p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Rondón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Fernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|5
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Heredia cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Morton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|012
|10x_4
|8
|0
a-singled for LeBlanc in the 8th. b-grounded out for Jackson in the 8th.
LOB_St. Louis 4, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (7), Heredia (14), Freeman (8). 3B_Albies (5). HR_Heredia (3), off Gant. RBIs_Heredia (14), Albies (40), Almonte (5), Acuña Jr. (43). SB_Acuña Jr. (14). SF_Acuña Jr.. S_Morton.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Edman); Atlanta 5 (Riley, Contreras, Albies, Sandoval). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 1; Atlanta 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Goldschmidt, Swanson.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Carpenter, Goldschmidt); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Freeman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant, L, 4-5
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|82
|3.50
|Ponce de Leon
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|31
|6.75
|LeBlanc
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Fernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|7.15
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 6-3
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|112
|4.03
|Jackson, H, 7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.05
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.23
Inherited runners-scored_Ponce de Leon 1-1, Jackson 2-0. HBP_Morton 2 (Carpenter,Carlson). PB_Molina (3).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:54. A_33,412 (41,084).
