Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 10:34 pm
< a min read
      
St. Louis Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 4 8 4
Edman rf 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 2 1 1 1
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 2 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Almonte lf 3 0 1 1
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Molina c 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0
Carpenter 2b 2 0 1 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 1 0
Gant p 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf-lf 3 2 2 1
Ponce de Leon p 0 0 0 0 Morton p 2 0 0 0
LeBlanc p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Rondón ph 1 0 1 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Fernández p 0 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 000 000 000 0
Atlanta 000 012 10x 4

DP_St. Louis 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (7), Heredia (14), Freeman (8). 3B_Albies (5). HR_Heredia (3). SB_Acuña Jr. (14). SF_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Morton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Gant L,4-5 5 1-3 4 3 3 2 4
Ponce de Leon 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
LeBlanc 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Fernández 1 1 0 0 2 1
Atlanta
Morton W,6-3 7 2-3 3 0 0 0 7
Jackson H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Morton 2 (Carpenter,Carlson).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:54. A_33,412 (41,084).

