Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

|St. Louis
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|
|Edman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carpenter 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gant p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Ponce de Leon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morton p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeBlanc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rondón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|012
|10x
|—
|4
DP_St. Louis 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_St. Louis 4, Atlanta 8. 2B_Almonte (7), Heredia (14), Freeman (8). 3B_Albies (5). HR_Heredia (3). SB_Acuña Jr. (14). SF_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Morton (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gant L,4-5
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Ponce de Leon
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|LeBlanc
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton W,6-3
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Jackson H,7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Morton 2 (Carpenter,Carlson).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Libka; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:54. A_33,412 (41,084).
