Atlanta 5, Washington 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|5
|10
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Harrison lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.281
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Mercer 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.163
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|3
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.290
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Adrianza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Heredia cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Davidson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|004
|10x_5
|7
|1
a-grounded out for McGowin in the 7th. b-popped out for Tomlin in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Espino in the 9th.
E_Harrison (6), Riley (6). LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Mercer (3), Riley (9), Albies (16). HR_Swanson (10), off Corbin. RBIs_Avila (6), Albies 2 (32), Riley (25), Swanson 2 (25). SB_Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Castro, Turner, Robles, Zimmerman); Atlanta 3 (Riley 2, Albies). RISP_Washington 1 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Freeman.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 3-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|79
|6.28
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.92
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|3.71
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.12
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|88
|2.31
|Tomlin, W, 3-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.02
|W.Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 1-0, Tomlin 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:47. A_25,595 (41,084).
