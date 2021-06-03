Atlanta 5, Washington 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 5 10 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .312 Harrison lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270 Soto rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .281 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .305 Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .224 Mercer 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235 Avila c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .163 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Bell ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 3 9 Acuña Jr. rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .290 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Albies 2b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .251 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .302 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .239 Adrianza lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Contreras c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .224 Heredia cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Davidson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 000 000 001_1 4 1 Atlanta 000 004 10x_5 7 1

a-grounded out for McGowin in the 7th. b-popped out for Tomlin in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Espino in the 9th.

E_Harrison (6), Riley (6). LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Mercer (3), Riley (9), Albies (16). HR_Swanson (10), off Corbin. RBIs_Avila (6), Albies 2 (32), Riley (25), Swanson 2 (25). SB_Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Castro, Turner, Robles, Zimmerman); Atlanta 3 (Riley 2, Albies). RISP_Washington 1 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Zimmerman, Freeman.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 3-5 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 4 79 6.28 McGowin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.92 Clay 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 3.71 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.12

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davidson 5 2-3 1 0 0 5 5 88 2.31 Tomlin, W, 3-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.40 Newcomb 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 5.02 W.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 2 19 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_McGowin 1-0, Tomlin 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:47. A_25,595 (41,084).

