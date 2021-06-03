Atlanta 5, Washington 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Harrison lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davidson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|004
|10x
|—
|5
E_Harrison (6), Riley (6). LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Mercer (3), Riley (9), Albies (16). HR_Swanson (10). SB_Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (9).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,3-5
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davidson
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Tomlin W,3-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Newcomb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W.Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:47. A_25,595 (41,084).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments