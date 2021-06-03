Atlanta 5, Washington 1

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 7 5 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 2 2 1 0 Harrison lf 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 3 2 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Adrianza lf 3 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 4 1 2 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 Avila c 4 0 1 1 Contreras c 4 0 1 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf-lf 3 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Davidson p 2 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Espino p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 001 — 1 Atlanta 000 004 10x — 5

E_Harrison (6), Riley (6). LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Mercer (3), Riley (9), Albies (16). HR_Swanson (10). SB_Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin L,3-5 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 4 McGowin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Clay 1 1 1 1 1 2 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Davidson 5 2-3 1 0 0 5 5 Tomlin W,3-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Newcomb 1 1 0 0 0 2 W.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:47. A_25,595 (41,084).

