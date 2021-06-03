On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlanta 5, Washington 1

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 3:25 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 31 5 7 5
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Acuña Jr. rf 2 2 1 0
Harrison lf 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 2 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 3 2
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1
Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 2
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Adrianza lf 3 0 0 0
Mercer 2b 4 1 2 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0
Avila c 4 0 1 1 Contreras c 4 0 1 0
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf-lf 3 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Davidson p 2 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Almonte ph 1 0 0 0
Espino p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Bell ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 001 1
Atlanta 000 004 10x 5

E_Harrison (6), Riley (6). LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 5. 2B_Mercer (3), Riley (9), Albies (16). HR_Swanson (10). SB_Albies (5), Acuña Jr. (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin L,3-5 5 1-3 6 4 4 2 4
McGowin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clay 1 1 1 1 1 2
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Davidson 5 2-3 1 0 0 5 5
Tomlin W,3-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Newcomb 1 1 0 0 0 2
W.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:47. A_25,595 (41,084).

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard