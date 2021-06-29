Trending:
Atlanta 73, New York 69

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 9:04 pm
NEW YORK (69)

Laney 7-19 2-2 16, Onyenwere 4-9 3-4 13, Shook 3-5 1-2 8, Ionescu 2-7 1-2 6, Whitcomb 4-9 0-0 11, Odom 2-4 5-5 10, Richards 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 24-60 12-15 69.

ATLANTA (73)

Carter 3-13 5-6 11, Parker 4-8 2-2 11, E.Williams 0-6 1-2 1, C.Williams 8-17 1-2 18, Sims 3-8 0-0 7, Billings 3-8 1-2 7, Hawkins 1-3 2-2 4, Stricklen 0-2 0-0 0, Bradford 5-10 0-0 14, McDonald 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-76 12-16 73.

New York 25 9 24 11 69
Atlanta 27 13 22 11 73

3-Point Goals_New York 9-24 (Whitcomb 3-5, Onyenwere 2-4, Jones 1-2, Shook 1-2, Ionescu 1-5, Laney 0-5), Atlanta 7-18 (Bradford 4-6, Sims 1-2, C.Williams 1-3, Parker 1-3, Stricklen 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 36 (Shook 8), Atlanta 34 (Billings, Bradford 7). Assists_New York 14 (Laney 7), Atlanta 17 (C.Williams, Carter 4). Total Fouls_New York 14, Atlanta 12. A_1,131 (3,500)

