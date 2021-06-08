On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:49 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 9 12 8 4 7
Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 3 3 1 1 .288
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .229
Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .252
Riley 3b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .313
Swanson ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .234
Almonte lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Contreras c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .241
Heredia cf-lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .257
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 11 5 6 4
Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Segura 2b 2 0 1 1 3 0 .323
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Harper rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .274
Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .294
McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Bohm 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .214
Torreyes ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .288
Nola p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .105
a-Williams ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Miller ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .282
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .106
Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 101 110 050_9 12 1
Philadelphia 001 112 000_5 11 2

a-singled for Nola in the 5th. b-singled for Bradley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Matzek in the 7th. d-grounded out for Newcomb in the 8th. e-struck out for Coonrod in the 8th.

E_Smyly (1), Herrera (1), Coonrod (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Riley (10), Acuña Jr. (10), Segura (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (18), off Nola; Contreras (6), off Nola; Riley (11), off Brogdon; Harper (8), off Smyly; Realmuto (6), off Greene. RBIs_Riley 2 (27), Acuña Jr. 3 (38), Contreras 2 (19), Freeman (32), Nola (1), Harper (15), Segura (13), Realmuto (24), Miller (19). CS_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Harper, Torreyes). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Sandoval, Herrera 2. GIDP_Heredia, Swanson, Hoskins, McCutchen.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Smyly, Albies, Freeman; Riley, Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 4 1-3 5 3 2 3 0 80 5.82
Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.63
Greene, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 54.00
Matzek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 3.91
Newcomb, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 6.32
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.80
W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.12
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 5 7 4 4 2 7 89 4.06
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.35
Alvarado, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.48
Brogdon, L, 4-2, BS, 1-4 1-3 2 3 2 1 0 14 5.09
Coonrod 2-3 2 2 0 0 0 18 3.28
Hale 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Matzek 2-1, Coonrod 2-2. PB_Contreras (7).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:45. A_13,125 (42,792).

