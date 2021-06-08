Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|8
|4
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.288
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Almonte lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Inciarte cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Heredia cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|6
|4
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.323
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.274
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Bohm 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Torreyes ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Nola p
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.105
|a-Williams ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.106
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|101
|110
|050_9
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|112
|000_5
|11
|2
a-singled for Nola in the 5th. b-singled for Bradley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Matzek in the 7th. d-grounded out for Newcomb in the 8th. e-struck out for Coonrod in the 8th.
E_Smyly (1), Herrera (1), Coonrod (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Riley (10), Acuña Jr. (10), Segura (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (18), off Nola; Contreras (6), off Nola; Riley (11), off Brogdon; Harper (8), off Smyly; Realmuto (6), off Greene. RBIs_Riley 2 (27), Acuña Jr. 3 (38), Contreras 2 (19), Freeman (32), Nola (1), Harper (15), Segura (13), Realmuto (24), Miller (19). CS_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Harper, Torreyes). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Sandoval, Herrera 2. GIDP_Heredia, Swanson, Hoskins, McCutchen.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Smyly, Albies, Freeman; Riley, Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|80
|5.82
|Santana
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.63
|Greene, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|54.00
|Matzek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.91
|Newcomb, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6.32
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.80
|W.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.12
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|89
|4.06
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.35
|Alvarado, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.48
|Brogdon, L, 4-2, BS, 1-4
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|14
|5.09
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.28
|Hale
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Matzek 2-1, Coonrod 2-2. PB_Contreras (7).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:45. A_13,125 (42,792).
