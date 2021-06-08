Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 12 8 4 7 Acuña Jr. rf 4 2 3 3 1 1 .288 Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .229 Albies 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .252 Riley 3b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .313 Swanson ss 4 1 0 0 1 0 .234 Almonte lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Contreras c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .241 Heredia cf-lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .257 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .067 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 11 5 6 4 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Segura 2b 2 0 1 1 3 0 .323 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Harper rf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .274 Realmuto c 4 1 1 1 1 1 .294 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Bohm 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .214 Torreyes ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .288 Nola p 0 0 0 1 0 0 .105 a-Williams ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 1.000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Miller ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .282 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .106 Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Atlanta 101 110 050_9 12 1 Philadelphia 001 112 000_5 11 2

a-singled for Nola in the 5th. b-singled for Bradley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Matzek in the 7th. d-grounded out for Newcomb in the 8th. e-struck out for Coonrod in the 8th.

E_Smyly (1), Herrera (1), Coonrod (1). LOB_Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Riley (10), Acuña Jr. (10), Segura (10). HR_Acuña Jr. (18), off Nola; Contreras (6), off Nola; Riley (11), off Brogdon; Harper (8), off Smyly; Realmuto (6), off Greene. RBIs_Riley 2 (27), Acuña Jr. 3 (38), Contreras 2 (19), Freeman (32), Nola (1), Harper (15), Segura (13), Realmuto (24), Miller (19). CS_Acuña Jr. (4). S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Swanson); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Harper, Torreyes). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Sandoval, Herrera 2. GIDP_Heredia, Swanson, Hoskins, McCutchen.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Smyly, Albies, Freeman; Riley, Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Segura, Hoskins; Segura, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 4 1-3 5 3 2 3 0 80 5.82 Santana 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.63 Greene, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 14 54.00 Matzek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 3.91 Newcomb, W, 2-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 6.32 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 3.80 W.Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.12

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 5 7 4 4 2 7 89 4.06 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 4.35 Alvarado, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.48 Brogdon, L, 4-2, BS, 1-4 1-3 2 3 2 1 0 14 5.09 Coonrod 2-3 2 2 0 0 0 18 3.28 Hale 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 1-0, Matzek 2-1, Coonrod 2-2. PB_Contreras (7).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Joe West; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:45. A_13,125 (42,792).

